Kent council to increase its share of tax by 4.99%

Kent County Council has voted through a council tax increase of almost 5%

Kent County Council has voted to put up its share of council tax by 4.99%, meaning an average band D household will be charged an extra £76.59 from April.

The Conservative-run authority agreed its budget for the 2024/25 financial year at a meeting earlier.

It sees a series of cuts to areas including arts funding, youth services and community wardens.

The finance cabinet member for Kent County Council (KCC), Peter Oakford, said it had to fill a budget gap of £84.4m, and described it as the "toughest year we have ever faced".

Speaking at County Hall in Maidstone, Mr Oakford blamed "high levels of inflation, the aftermath of Covid lockdowns... and recruitment shortages" for increased costs and demand.

"Spending on these services already accounts for two thirds of the council's net budget," he said.

Libraries, household waste and recycling sites, plus supported buses are all protected this year, but the authority has warned these areas may face cuts in the future in order to balance the books.

'Cruel cuts'

The opposition leader on the council, Labour's Dr Lauren Sullivan, said the budget "has shown KCC turning its back on communities".

She criticised the government for a lack of funding, saying "local government and its services have been undervalued and destroyed by central government for many years".

Dr Sullivan said the document drawn up by the local Conservative administration was "cruel", highlighting "cuts to children's centres, youth services... buildings, safe spaces our communities call their own [and] community wardens".

Council leader Roger Gough has warned of financially challenging years ahead

The Conservative leader of the authority, Roger Gough, said the council had transformed adult and children's services to tackle its financial challenges.

He said: "We've not only set a budget under uniquely difficult circumstances, we've also taken some important steps towards achieving a much more strategic approach to our finances, something which is long overdue".

But he warned "even the strongest vessel will be tested by stormy seas and that is what we face, and will continue to face, in years to come".

A spokesperson from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "We recognise councils are facing challenges and that is why we recently announced an additional £600m for councils across England, increasing their overall proposed funding for the upcoming financial year to £64.7bn - a 7.5% increase in cash terms.

“This has been welcomed by leading local government organisations, but we remain ready to talk to any concerned council about its financial position.”

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

See also

Related internet links