Kent County couple plead guilty to repeatedly abusing children for nearly 2 years

A husband and wife from Kent County who repeatedly abused their children, including by both withholding food and force-feeding them, have pleaded guilty to their crimes.

Late last month, Mary Vinson and Charles Vinson, 46 and 37 years old respectively, pleaded guilty to numerous counts of child abuse, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy and other charges for what they did to their two children.

One of the kids was 10 during the abuse, while the other was abused from age 11 to 13.

According to the state justice department, over a period of 20 months, the Vinsons made their children stand for long periods of time; both withheld food and force-fed them; and "violently and repetitively" physically assaulted the kids.

The children, whom the justice department said have since been transferred to the custody of the Delaware Division of Family Services, were hospitalized "several times" due to the severity of the abuse. The Vinsons' actions were captured on video by cameras the parents had placed in the kid's rooms.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “The pain that these children endured — and that it was inflicted by people who should have been their protectors — is unthinkable.”

The Vinsons, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 26, will be sentenced in January. Mary Vinson faces a minimum sentence of 30 years but could be sentenced to up to 444 years in prison. Her husband faces a minimum sentence of 10 years but could be sentenced up to 158 years.

