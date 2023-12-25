New Kent County: District 3 appoints interim representative

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The New Kent Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of a District 3 interim representative.

On Dec. 18, Amy M. Pearson, a District 3 resident, was appointed by the New Kent County Board of Supervisors to fill the unexpired term of Patricia A. Paige, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2023. Pearson’s term is set to end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Pearson has been the Chief Financial Officer for the Virginia Workers’ Compensations Commission for the past 13 years. Previously, she worked as an Assistant Financial Services Director for New Kent County from Nov. 2001 until Oct. 2010.

Amy M. Pearson and Thomas W. Evelyn at swearing in ceremony

Pearson, who has lived with her husband Ned in New Kent County for over 20 years, released a statement at her final Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 18:

I am truly honored by your confidence in me. Make no mistake though, I could try the rest of my life and I could never take the place of Ms. Paige. She truly was an icon and a voice for New Kent County. And although I can’t fill her shoes, I will give it my all to be the voice for the District 3 citizens of New Kent. Like Ms. Paige, I am a listener, a thinker and a doer. I assure you I will be accessible and I will give 110 percent. Amy M. Pearson

Pearson was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors from a field of 24 candidates.

Board Chairman C.T. “Tommy” Tiller, Jr says that Pearson was the most qualified and experienced applicant, stating, “The residents of District 3 will be lucky to have her as their representative on the Board.”

Both Pearson and District 1 Supervisor Thomas W. Evelyn were sworn in by Judge B. Elliott Bondurant on Dec. 19.

