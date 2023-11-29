A Kent County wife was recently awoken one night by her husband, who had shocking news to share.

Her 62-year-old husband had logged into his Michigan Lottery account late that night and noticed $3.4 million pending. That's when he realized he'd won a Lotto 47 jackpot, a game he plays online, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Lotto 47 logo

"I was so excited, I woke my wife up to tell her the news," the man, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. "She was frantic and thought something bad had happened until I showed her the prize amount pending in my Lottery account. It was such a surreal feeling, and we were both in shock!"

More: Interlochen man wins $1 million on Mega Millions ticket

His ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Oct. 25 — 1-11-22-28-43-47.

The man recently claimed his prize and chose to receive the winnings as annual annuity payments of about $113,300 for the next 30 years instead of a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.3 million.

He plans to use the money to buy a new vehicle and save the rest.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Kent County man wins $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot