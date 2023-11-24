Kent crash injures 2 after car ends up in ditch

A car crash in Kent injured two people after the car veered off the road into a ditch on Friday around 4 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said the car was traveling eastbound on State Route 516 in lane one of two. The car then went off the road to the right and came to a stop in the right-side ditch.

The driver of the car was a 40-year-old man from Auburn. There were four other men in the car. A 31-year-old from Auburn, a 25-year-old from Auburn, a 26-year-old from North Carolina, and a 25-year-old from Auburn.

The 31-year-old and 26-year-old were injured and transported to Valley Medical Center. The other people in the car were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



