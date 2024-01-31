Kent Digital First 1/31
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
After the "Scandoval" of it all and the explosive Season 10 reunion, it's finally time for a new season of 'Vanderpump Rules.'
Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
Block is the latest major tech company to conduct large-sale layoffs. The company is reportedly letting go around 1,000 workers, with Cash App, Foundational and Square bearing the brunt of the impact.
A 2002 BMW E46/5 320td hatchback with diesel engine, found in a British car graveyard.
Apple's new rules include charging developers a "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 (around 54 cents) per install after an app reaches a 1 million download threshold for the year
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.
Trademark filings suggest Formula One is considering hosting a Grand Prix in Chicago, but one city officials says it's not happening.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted a report on Tuesday saying Apple's iPhone shipments could drop as much as 15% in 2024.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Volkswagen teases a lightly camo'ed Golf R, and its more mature front end, at the ice races in Austria. The official debut won't happen until summer.
Amazon has ended its bid to acquire iRobot, the maker of robotic vacuums, after running up against headwinds with European regulators. Amazon and iRobot have opted to mutually terminate their previously announced acquisition agreement, under which Amazon would've purchased iRobot for ~$1.7 billion in cash (or slightly lower). In a press release, the companies said that they saw "no path to regulatory approval in the European Union," preventing a deal from moving forward.