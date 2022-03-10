New Kent high school student arrested after bringing firearm to school

A 16-year-old New Kent high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after he brought a gun to school, according to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received information at about 9 p.m. Tuesday regarding a student who had been in possession of a firearm during the school day.

As a result, deputies conducted an investigation throughout the night, interviewing several individuals, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office increased its presence at the high school during the arrival of students Wednesday morning. About 6:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies made contact with the student, interviewed him, recovered the firearm and took him into custody.

Deputies took the teenager to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg, the release stated. His name was not released because of his age.

The student faces several charges including possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18, possession of a firearm on school property, two counts of brandishing a firearm and removing or altering the serial number on a firearm.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment further regarding where the suspect was arrested and whether there was a threat to the school.

