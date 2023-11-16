Kent high school student charged for alleged Snapchat threat that cancelled classes

A Kent Roosevelt High School student has been arrested and charged for allegedly posting a threat on social media that led to the cancellation of classes Wednesday.

In a media release, Kent police said the boy, 17, was taken into custody Thursday morning and has been charged with second-degree felony inducing panic.

"The suspect and his family are cooperating with Kent police," the release says, adding "There is no continued threat to Roosevelt High School."

Police said they were alerted to a "vague threat " on Snapchat late Tuesday evening. As a precaution, classes were canceled the next day.

Police searched the school Wednesday and did not find any indications of a threat. Afternoon and evening school activities were allowed to take place.

