Kent high school student charged in connection with alleged threat

A 15-year-old Kent Roosevelt High School student was arrested Wednesday after police said he posted a threat on social media.

Kent Police Chief Nicholas Shearer said in a media release issued Wednesday afternoon that the boy was in police custody and is charged with inducing panic, intimidation and retaliation.

"The Kent Police Department and the Kent City Schools take threats to our schools very seriously and are committed to provide for the safety of all students, faculty, and staff in our schools," wrote Shearer.

Police said a Kent police officer was approached Monday morning while at the high school and told that a 15-year-old male student had made a "vague threat" on social media the night before. The boy was not found where he was supposed to be and police and school offials initiated "safety procedures," which police have declined to identify.

The boy was subsequently found in the school library and detained for questioning.

The previous Friday, safety procedures were initiated at Wall Elementary School after an unknown person called the school and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school. As a precaution, similar procedures were put into effect at the high school and Stanton Middle School until students could be dismissed for the day.

Police have said they do not believe the two incidents are related.

