Kent K-9 team finds carjacking suspect who crashed stolen BMW into Federal Way ravine

A Kent Police K-9 team tracked and found a suspect in a Federal Way robbery and carjacking who crashed a stolen car into a ravine Friday morning.

Police said suspects carjacked a BMW at gunpoint in Federal Way and then fled from officers. Kent patrol officers were sent to the area to help find the stolen car, which apparently was too hot to handle for its driver.

“In his haste to get away, and likely unfamiliar with Kent streets and how to handle his new stolen BMW 328, the suspect drove off the road and crashed through a barrier on the corner of 55th Avenue South and South 277th Street,” the Kent Police Department said on its Facebook page.

A Kent officer found the car, which had plummeted down an embankment and into a ravine. The officer made his way down to the car and found a gun on its seat but no one inside.

At about 1:20 a.m., K-9 Atena and her partner, Kent Police Officer Robinson, found the suspect hiding about 200 yards away in a greenbelt after only a few minutes of tracking.

The suspect, a man in his mid-20s, was taken into custody for first-degree robbery.

Federal Way Police took custody of the man, the gun, and the stolen car.

“Big props and an extra chewy for Atena and her partner K9 Officer Robinson,” the Facebook post said.