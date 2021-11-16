Kent Lindemuth case dropped after victim sought dismissal and witnesses became uncooperative

Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Shawnee County District Attorney's office on Monday dismissed a criminal threat charge against Kent Lindemuth, shown here during a 2016 court appearance.

A case that lasted seven years and went to the Kansas Supreme Court has apparently ended with the dismissal of a charge of making a criminal threat against Topeka developer Kent Lindemuth.

The victim asked that the case be dropped and two material witnesses recently became uncooperative with prosecutors, Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Lindsay Schermer said in an order of dismissal filed Friday.

A jury trial for Lindemuth had been set to begin Monday.

The charge was dropped without prejudice, meaning it could potentially be refiled.

Still, Friday's dismissal appeared to bring an end to the last remaining case among the three that prosecutors have pursued in recent years against Lindemuth.

More: Former White Lakes Mall expected to be razed in December. Council OKs costs up to $2.5M.

What to know about Kent Lindemuth

Kent Lindemuth is a longtime Topeka real estate developer whose assets totaled $16 million to $20 million in 2017, his then-attorney, Bethany Roberts, said that year.

The total may have previously been higher. Lindemuth and his wife, Vikki, filed jointly for bankruptcy in 2012, and a court approved a reorganization plan that resulted in the sale of some of their properties at auction.

KDL Inc., a company owned by Kent Lindemuth, owns properties involved in that reorganization that include White Lakes Center, formerly known as the White Lakes Mall, at 3600 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Topeka City Council voted in September to raze that building, which was significantly damaged by fire last December. Demolition is expected to take place in mid-January, said Bill Cochran, chief of staff for Topeka's city government.

Vikki Lindemuth filed for divorce from Kent Lindemuth in 2016. That case was dismissed after she died in 2019.

More: High court overturns criminal threat conviction of Lindemuth

Lindemuth was acquitted in 2018 on federal charges totaling 115 counts

The criminal threat case is among three criminal cases prosecutors had pursued against Lindemuth in recent years.

He was acquitted in 2018 in U.S. District Court of 115 counts of fraud, perjury and money laundering linked to his business dealings.

Lindemuth was acquitted last July in Shawnee County District Court of misdemeanor theft.

He wasn't criminally charged after separate 2014 incidents in which he allegedly fired warning shots at two men who tried to steal copper at one of his properties and shot and seriously wounded a man who had entered one of his vacant buildings.

Prosecutors: Lindemuth threatened over phone to 'put a bullet' in man

The charge dismissed Friday stems from a separate incident in which prosecutors alleged a driver for Dover, Okla.-based Wellco Co. in 2014 parked a trailer in a Topeka lot owned by Lindemuth, who told him to leave while putting his hand on a gun he had in a holster on his hip.

Lindemuth then told Wellco’s owner, Mike Mathews, over the phone that the trailer had damaged property and would be returned only after he paid thousands of dollars for damages, prosecutors alleged.

They alleged Lindemuth threatened to “put a bullet” in Matthews, who was in Oklahoma at the time.

Lindemuth said he made no threats. He was charged with two counts of making a criminal threat.

Lindemuth asked Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish, who presided over his 2016 trial, to inform the jury of a person’s right to lawful use of force in defense of the workplace. Parrish chose not to.

The Shawnee County District Court jury then convicted Lindemuth of one of the criminal threat counts while acquitting him of the other. He was sentenced to serve 12 months probation and appealed his conviction.

Kansas Court of Appeals: 'Lindemuth talked. He never shot'

The Kansas Court of Appeals overturned Lindemuth’s criminal threat conviction in 2018 after determining Lindemuth was entitled to the workplace defense instruction to the jury that Parrish had denied.

“It is clear that Lindemuth threatened deadly force, but never applied deadly force,” the decision said. “Lindemuth talked. He never shot.”

The Kansas Supreme Court while hearing a separate case in 2019 declared part of the state’s criminal threat law unconstitutional, saying it potentially criminalizes speech protected by the U.S Constitution's First Amendment.

The high court threw out Lindemuth's conviction the following year, saying the part of the law he had been convicted of breaking had been declared unconstitutional.

The high court remanded the case back to district court, where the office of District Attorney Mike Kagay continued to pursue it until Friday's dismissal.

In the order of dismissal, Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Schermer described the high court's ruling last year as a finding "that the defendant cannot be convicted for reckless actions."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Prosecutors drop criminal threat charge against Kent Lindemuth

