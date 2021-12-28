Kent man accused of convincing kids to send him nude photos, videos faces 41 felony charges

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Kent man accused of convincing children as young as 5 to send him nude photos and videos over the internet was ordered held on a $15,000 bond during his arraignment Monday morning.

A Portage County grand jury indicted Paul David Bukovac, 22, on 20 counts each of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies, and one count of fifth-degree felony possessing criminal tools, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records.

Bukovac’s attorney, Michael Callahan, declined to comment on the case, but said conditions would be imposed if Bukovac is released on bond.

“If he makes it, he has to be on house arrest, GPS monitoring, has to live with his parents, no electronics and things of that nature,” Callahan said.

The bond was a reduction from a $250,000 bond set in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Dec. 15, according to court records.

Kent police say a lengthy investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant at Bukovac’s South Francis Street home and his arrest Dec. 14.

Police said in a Dec. 14 media release that the investigation showed evidence that someone living in the home had been “extorting and manipulating juveniles" to provide the materials. Police said the alleged victims range in age from 5 to 15 and live as far away as California and the United Kingdom.

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Detectives seized devices containing both photographs and videos of child sexual

exploitative material,” authorities said in the release.

Bukovac is scheduled for a jury trial before Judge Laurie J. Pittman on Feb. 23. He is also scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing on Feb. 8 and a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18.

