Kent man who drove into Stow policeman sentenced, loses license for 10 years

Police said this is the Kia Optima that Jevonte Jones was driving when he struck a Stow police officer attempting to place Stop Sticks in the road during a police chase.

A man who led Stow police on a chase last April and ran over an officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and has lost his driver's license for 10 years.

Jevonte Jones, 22, of Kent was sentenced Nov. 10 by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux.

More: Stow officer hit by fleeing vehicle taken to local hospital, listed in stable condition

More: Stow police officer injured by hit-skip driver out of hospital, expected to return to duty

Jones was identified as the driver of a Kia Optima that struck Stow police officer Barry C. Smith in April while fleeing from another Stow officer. He was arrested about a week after the incident by the U.S. Marshals Service in Cleveland.

Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely said Smith was in the vicinity when the chase began and intended to place Stop Sticks on the road on Hibbard Drive near Cresswood Drive, about 100 feet east of Darrow Road and about a mile away from where the chase began. Stop Sticks are devices that can be placed in the road to deflate tires of speeding vehicles during police chases.

A dashcam video released by Stow police shows what appears to be Jones' car approaching Smith's cruiser and swerving off the road, striking Smith, who was standing next to his cruiser on the devil strip. Smith's body can be seen on the road after being struck.

Jones pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of failure to comply. The court dismissed a felony charge of vehicular assault. He faces a mandatory year of post-release control by parole authorities, up to a maximum of three years.

Smith has since returned to duty.

The incident was the second time Smith got hit by a vehicle in the line of duty. He was struck in October 2019 while directing traffic at the scene of a crash at Graham and Fishcreek roads. Police said Smith was wearing reflective clothing at the time, and multiple emergency vehicles were present.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent man who drove into Stow policeman sentenced, loses license