Kent man gets probation after pleading guilty in child pornography case

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Kent man was sentenced Monday to five years probation for possessing child pornography while a registered sex offender.

Judge Becky Doherty ordered that the first year of 30-year-old Tyler Williams' probation be served in an intensive supervision program and she determined he is a Tier II sex offender, according to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records. This requires him to register with the county sheriff every six months for 25 years. The sentence followed a presentencing investigation by the court's adult probation department.

Williams was already a Tier II sex offender at the time Kent police searched his home and reported finding “images depicting child pornography,” in May 2021. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office database of registered sex offenders in the county, Williams was convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13 in July 2014. Williams was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to the third-degree felony as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

In this most recent case, Williams pleaded guilty in January to pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, both second-degree felonies. He was declared competent to stand trial the previous month. Williams was facing a possible maximum prison term of 24 years in prison and a fine of $30,000, according to court records.

As part of a plea deal, according to court records, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Williams on 12 additional second-degree felony charges in a grand jury indictment, including four additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and eight additional counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Doherty also ordered that Williams undergo counseling and maintain full-time employment or be in school during his probation, undergo a sex-offender risk assessment, and obtain a GED.

