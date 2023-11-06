Kent man pleads guilty to felony sex crimes involving 11-year-old Green girl

A 25-year-old Kent man pleaded guilty Monday morning to sex crimes involving an 11-year-old girl from Green, according to a Summit County Prosecutor's Office news release.

George Reed was indicted in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a fifth-degree felony, officials said.

Guilty plea: Kent man charged with felony sex crimes involving 11-year-old girl

He will appear before Judge Jennifer Towell on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. for sentencing.

Summit County Sheriff's deputies arrested Reed in April after they received a tip he had been "sexually assaulting" the 11-year-old, police said.

Detectives determined he enticed her to meet him for sex and that he sent her sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, according to a news release issued in April following his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 11-year-old Green girl