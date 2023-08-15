Kent man sentenced to prison for fiery January crash that killed a Bellingham woman

A Kent, Washington, man will spend nearly a decade in prison after he hit a 49-year-old Bellingham woman’s vehicle in January, causing it to immediately burst into flames, resulting in her death.

Teofilo Garcia Uribe, 37, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Whatcom County Superior Court to nine years and two months in prison, with a year and a half of probation for the Jan. 6 death of Tarria K. Conger.

Uribe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by way of reckless driving. He was previously charged Jan. 9 with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of hit-and-run of a fatality accident, both felonies, according to court records.

The hit-and-run charge was dropped as part of an agreed upon recommended sentence for Uribe.

Here’s what happened

Around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, Bellingham police responded to the intersection of Meridian Street and East Kellogg Road for a vehicle collision involving a car on fire.

While officers were en route, they were advised that city traffic cameras captured footage of a white Dodge Ram colliding into a red Saturn Ion, which was on fire in the intersection. Uribe was later identified as the driver of the Dodge Ram, while Conger was identified as the driver of the Saturn Ion, according to police and court records.

Both Uribe and Conger were traveling southbound on Meridian Street at the time of the collision. City traffic cameras showed Uribe driving the Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed consistent with highway speeds before rear-ending Conger’s Saturn Ion with enough force to push the Ion from the 4300 block to the 4200 block of Meridian Street — more than 100 yards, court records show.

Once Uribe’s truck hit Conger’s car, the car immediately burst into flames. Uribe continued to push Conger’s car — while it burned — until his truck reached the intersection with East Kellogg Road. Uribe was then seen by city traffic cameras and nearby witnesses leaving the scene at a high rate of speed onto East Kellogg Road, court records state.

Conger was the sole occupant of the Saturn Ion. She became trapped inside and probable cause for vehicular homicide was established due to the extent of destruction and damage caused to the person by the flames inside the vehicle, the records show.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies found the Dodge Ram in the 700 block of East Kellogg Road and stopped the vehicle. The driver, who was identified as Uribe, exited the vehicle and was detained seconds later.

Uribe admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he had been drinking. When a Bellingham police officer arrived, the officer noticed Uribe’s eyes were watery and bloodshot and the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Uribe’s breath, according to court records.

Uribe declined to take voluntary field sobriety tests.

A witness from a nearby gas station was brought to the scene and positively identified Uribe as the driver of the Dodge Ram that hit the Saturn Ion driven by Conger, the court records state.

Uribe was then arrested without incident.

He has been incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail since his Jan. 7 arrest, court and jail records show.