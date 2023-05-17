Kent officer uses car to stop suspect in domestic violence kidnapping

A Kent police officer used his patrol car to stop a fleeing man who had kidnapped a woman during a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, according to the police department.

At about 8 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Smith Street after a 911 caller said a man may have forced a woman into her own car before driving away.

Kent officers quickly found the car and tried to pull it over, but the man behind the wheel refused to stop.

Because the witness had given a very specific description of the vehicle and what was believed to be a domestic violence kidnapping, officers had probable cause to chase the fleeing car, Kent Police said.

During the chase, the Kent officer waited until the fleeing car was in a suitable area before he used his patrol car to stop the fleeing driver.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Kent man, was arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of kidnapping and eluding police.

The woman who was inside the car was OK.

The Kent Police Department offered these resources for victims of domestic violence as well as abusers: