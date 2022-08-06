Kent Police cars outside of the Kent Police Station on South Depeyster Street in Kent.

The Kent Police Department will be launching its 12th Citizens Police Academy in September.

The Citizens Police Academy offers an opportunity for members of the Kent area to see firsthand what police officers do and experience. In addition, the Citizens Police Academy offers attendees an opportunity to make a unique connection with the Kent Police Department and its members.

The Citizens Police Academy will be 12 weekly classes at the Kent Police Department from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Sept. 1. Graduation will be on Nov. 17.

Attendees will learn about criminal law, court processes, parking and traffic enforcement, drunk driving enforcement, criminal investigations, police use of force, drugs, police K9 units, and specialized police functions like SWAT and task forces. Attendees will also experience a ride-along on shift with a police officer and police equipment. This is a rare opportunity for area residents to see the difference between television and the reality of police work.

Applications, selection criteria, and further information are available on the Kent Police Department website at http://www.kentpd.org/357/Citizen-Police-Academy. Any inquiries may also be directed to Lt. Mike Lewis at 330-673-3221 or lewism@kent-ohio.org.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy