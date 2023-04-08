Kent police administer Narcan to robbery suspect, regain pulse; man later dies at hospital

Kent police administered Narcan to a man accused of robbery and regained his pulse, but then the man died at the hospital.

On Monday around 5:25 p.m., officers were sent to the Home Depot store on the East Hill of Kent and were told that security was fighting with a robbery suspect. Security used a Taser but the man kept fighting.

Officers got there about three minutes after the call. They saw the security officer on the ground with the man, trying to put him in handcuffs. Officers helped with handcuffing, then sat the 38-year-old Renton man in an upright position.

Officers saw that the man was starting to turn pale, so they immediately called for medical aid, said the Kent Police Department.

Police thought he might have taken drugs, as he was showing signs of a drug overdose. Police gave the man Narcan and monitored him. At one point, the man’s pulse stopped and officers immediately began CPR and lifesaving efforts.

Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived and continued CPR for around 40 minutes. The man regained a pulse and was transported for more care, but police said the man died at the hospital on Wednesday.

Kent PD said that although officers didn’t use force, Chief Padilla requested that the Valley Independent Investigation Team be called in to conduct the death investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

“The death of the male in this incident is tragic. My condolences go out to the male’s family.” Chief Padilla said. “The information we have at this point indicates that our officers did all they could to save the male. Performing CPR and other lifesaving medical aid is traumatic and takes an emotional toll on our officers. I want to thank our officers for their valiant efforts to save the man’s life.”