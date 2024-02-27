Kent police arrest 2 after they allegedly shove driver from SUV before driving away

Officers with the Kent Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly carjacked a man and shoved him from his SUV before driving off.

At about 12:05 a.m. on Monday, a Kent officer responded to a carjacking in the 26000 block of Pacific Highway South.

A witness told police that two people were attempting to rob a man of his SUV behind a building. The officer responded to the area, where he saw the stolen SUV leaving the scene.

As the officer approached the SUV, he saw a person falling out from the driver’s side door.

The officer stopped to assist the 61-year-old man, who said the people inside his SUV had just taken his car by force.

Kent and Des Moines police soon pursued the stolen car, eventually hitting it with a PIT maneuver.

At that point, the passenger, a 47-year-old Bellevue man, jumped out of the SUV and ran away. He was chased by Kent police and taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, the man was also carrying a bag with guns and drugs.

Officers continued to chase the SUV into Auburn, where an Auburn officer executed a second PIT maneuver.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Los Angeles, attempted to run away but was eventually caught by Kent police.

The Bellevue man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also faces additional charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.

The Los Angeles man was charged with robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and possession of motor vehicle theft tools.