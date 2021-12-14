Kent police arrest man on charges he sent and received nude photos of children

Staff Report
·1 min read
Kent police cars outside of the Kent Police Station on South DePeyster Street in Kent.
Kent police cars outside of the Kent Police Station on South DePeyster Street in Kent.

A Kent man has been charged with extorting juveniles to send him nude photos and videos over the internet.

Kent police arrested Paul D. Bukovac, 22, after searching a home in the 400 block of South Francis Street in Kent on Tuesday.

Police said the victims range in age from 5 to 15 years old and live as far away as California and the United Kingdom.

Bukovac is charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony.

Kent police worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate the case.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent police say Kent man sent, received nude photos of children

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories