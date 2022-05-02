Kent police arrest man after he fires rifle from apartment

A man was arrested after pointing a rifle at a person before firing it into the ground, according to the Kent Police Department.

On May 1, Kent police responded to a report of an incident involving a gun at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Southeast 238th Street.

Officers were told a resident at the apartment had pointed a rifle at another resident, then fired it into the ground.

A 39-year-old Kent man was arrested and booked on charges of illegally discharging a weapon and the unlawful possession of a firearm.