Kent police arrest man for murder of 25-year-old woman struck in chest at convenience store

Kent police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 25-year-old woman on May 13, according to the Kent Police Department.

On May 13, officers responded to a report of a woman who needed aid at a 7/11 store in the 22400 block of 83rd Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old SeaTac woman who was having difficulty breathing. Once medics arrived, she was moved to an ambulance where her condition deteriorated quickly, requiring CPR.

The woman then died.

Witnesses told police she had been in an argument with a man before entering the store. As the argument peaked, the man hit her in the chest causing her to fall.

Witnesses said the man and woman appeared to know each other and the incident was not considered random.

Through an investigation, detectives identified the man and attempted to locate him. On Tuesday, while responding to an unrelated call in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South, officers spotted the man.

The 25-year-old man was arrested without incident.

The man is expected to be charged with murder with a domestic violence enhancement.