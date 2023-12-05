Kent police arrest robbery suspect whose mom was his ‘getaway driver’

The Kent Police Department said said early Monday morning a 24-year-old man stole from a store and fled in a car driven by his mom.

It happened in the 25900 block of 104 Ave Southeast just before 7 a.m.

A store employee went after him but retreated when she said he pointed a gun at her.

Early Monday afternoon the suspect was spotted walking from the car and into Clark Lake Park.

The officers detained the 42-year-old woman driver, who told police the suspect was her son.

Officers set up a perimeter and a K-9 team entered the park. Renton PD also responded with drone assistance.

The suspect was found hiding under a ledge. The gun was not found. He admitted to police that he dumped the weapon, but says it was a BB gun.

He was booked for robbery in the King County Jail. Kent Police say they have dealt with him several times in the past.

It is not clear if his mom was aware of what was going on during the robbery or if she will face any charges.