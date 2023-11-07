Kent police find cache of stolen cars in muddy field behind Lowes

After receiving a 911 call about a stolen car, officers with the Kent Police Department discovered an entire field of stolen cars.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to a field behind Lowes in the 3100 block of South 240th Street.

When they arrived, they found several unoccupied stolen vehicles in the muddy field.

As officers set spike strips to deter anyone from possibly getting into a car and leaving the area, they verified a total of eight stolen vehicles in the area.

All vehicles were taken from around Western Washington and all the owners were contacted.

The vehicles were:

A 2000 Dodge R2500, stolen in Renton.

A 2008 BMW 328, stolen in Renton.

A 1998 Dodge R2500, stolen in King County.

A U-Haul Car hauler trailer, stolen in Federal Way.

A 2017 Hyundai SFE, stolen in Federal Way.

A 2002 Ford F350, stolen in Snohomish County.

A 2006 Ford Ec3, stolen in Kirkland.

A2 002 Ford F250, stolen in King County.