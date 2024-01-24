The Kent Police Department is looking for 25 people to take part in its 2024 Citizens Police Academy.

Applicants can be residents, non-residents, students, businesses owners, etc. who want to experience different classes on various topics of police work. Participants will learn how Kent Police Department operates, and about city and state laws, traffic enforcement, OVI investigations, police use of force, K-9 units, SWAT, drugs and DEA, the detective bureau, sex crimes and juvenile programs.

Classes at Kent Police Department will run 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 22 through May 9.

Applications close Feb. 7. Go to tinyurl.com/bdd9td5h or email your interest to michael.lewis@kentohio.gov to apply.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent Police Department seeking Citizens Police Academy applicants