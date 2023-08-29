Kent police investigating after 18-year-old woman killed in early morning car collision

An 18-year-old woman is dead after a single-car collision in Kent early Saturday morning.

At about 1:03 a.m. Aug. 26, Kent police and medics with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a 911 report of a car crash on West Smith, just west of 4th Avenue North.

A security guard had called 911 to report they just saw the crash.

Police and medics quickly located the driver - an 18-year-old man - still in the driver’s seat of the damaged car.

The passenger - an 18-year-old woman - was unconscious and needed to be removed from the car.

Medics attempted to save her life, but she died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

According to police, the initial investigation suggests the driver may have been drunk and both of the people in the car weren’t wearing their seat belts.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov and reference case #23-11310.