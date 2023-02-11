Kent police investigating fatal shooting

Kent police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast at 5:47 a.m. for reports of a gunshot and a person down in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Through their investigation, officers learned the man was from Renton.

Detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses at the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to either call the KPD tip line at 253-856-5808, email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call 911.