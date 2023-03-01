Kent police investigating kidnapping after car stolen with 2 kids inside

Kent police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen with two children inside Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Kent officers were called to the 20800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast on the East Hill of Kent, where a woman said her vehicle had just been stolen by a stranger and her two young children were still inside.

Kent police and 911 dispatchers immediately notified surrounding law enforcement agencies and asked for help in finding the car.

At about 7:20 a.m., a Kent officer found the car in the 10900 block of Southeast 233rd. The children were still inside the car and were not hurt.

Kent police released a photo of the suspect. Anyone who has information about his identity is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is and has his current location is asked to call 911.