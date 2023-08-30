Kent police investigating pair of armed home invasions

Kent detectives are asking the public for help finding an SUV seen in a pair of home invasions.

According to the Kent Police Department, at about 4 a.m. Aug. 28, an older silver Hyundai Santa Fe with no rear plates was involved in a home invasion robbery near South 254th Street.

Police said the suspects entered the home by breaking in the front door, pointed handguns at the people inside, and demanded money.

The suspects are described as men, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. They were wearing dark clothing, black masks, and gloves. One of the men may have been wearing red pants.

The men were then seen leaving the area in the Hyundai.

About 25 minutes later, three men kicked in the door of an East Hill home off South 219th Place.

According to police, “three dark-skinned males” entered the house and pointed a gun at the homeowner.

The men left when the home alarm sounded.

No car was spotted in this incident, however, detectives are investigating if the two incidents are related.

If you have information about these incidents or the vehicle described, contact the Kent Police Department at KPDTipLive@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808.

If you know where the vehicle is, do not approach or enter the vehicle. Just call 911 immediately and reference case 23-11524.