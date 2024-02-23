Kent Police investigating shooting that leaves at least one person injured

Kent Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured Thursday night.

It happened at the Birch Creek apartments near SE 273rd Place just before 8 p.m. Neighbors tell KIRO 7 that they heard more than a dozen gunshots.

Messaging from a helicopter overhead urged people to stay in their homes and the suspect(s) to turn themselves in. “Suspect, if you can hear this announcement you’re under arrest. If you do not surrender to police, you could be bitten by the police dog,” came the police message from overhead.

Police stayed on scene for more than three hours interviewing neighbors, patrolling the complex, and continuing their investigation. It’s unclear the number of people injured in the shooting or if anyone was arrested by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.