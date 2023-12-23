Kent police looking for suspect after man dies in stolen excavator, trailer rollover crash

Kent police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed in a rollover crash involving a stolen excavator and stolen trailer.

On Saturday around 6:55 a.m., Kent officers were sent to the 12000 block of Southeast 236th Street after reports of a driver fleeing from a truck and trailer in a ditch, according to the Kent Police Department.

On the way to the crash, a Kent officer noticed a different truck pulling an excavator on a trailer on Southeast 234th Street. The truck was driving recklessly, said police.

“The boom arm on the truck was fully extended, causing it to hit a stop sign,” said KPD.

The officer didn’t chase the truck in compliance with state law but did see that the truck wasn’t able to maintain control of the swerving trailer.

Shortly after, the trailer and excavator rolled over and detached from the truck, said police. The driver allegedly briefly got out but then got back in the truck and fled. The officers did not chase.

While examining the crash, officers found a man who had apparently been on the trailer or excavator during the crash.

“The man, a 29-year-old Kent resident, had massive head and chest injuries,” said KPD.

Officers gave CPR and other medical aid. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire fighters and medics arrived and gave lifesaving measures. The man did not survive.

Officers then found a stolen gun on the man.

Kent officers found the abandoned truck, that fled the scene, near 116th Avenue and Southeast 208th Street. They learned the truck had been stolen in Kent earlier Saturday morning, along with the trailer and excavator.

Kent officers with the help of a King County K-9 team, and a drone, searched for the driver but weren’t able to find him.

KPD described the suspect as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a high visibility vest or jacket.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called in to investigate.

If you have any information call KPD tip line at 253-856-5808, send a text to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121. If the tip is time sensitive call 911.