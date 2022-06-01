Kent police: As many as 2,000 people 'trashed' Plum Creek Park during Memorial Day party

Kent police say that as many as 2,000 people attending an illegal party in Plum Creek Park on Memorial Day evening left behind an enormous amount of litter.

Kent police say they want to know who organized a "nuisance party" attended by as many as 2,000 people who literally trashed Plum Creek Park after hours on Memorial Day.

Police responded to the city park off Cherry Street at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of loud music, revving vehicle engines and alleged illegal drug use, according to a police report. Officers heard loud music when they arrived and saw several hundred parked vehicles.

"There was trash, food, and alcohol bottles left behind and there was also damage to the grass because people parked vehicles anywhere they wanted," said Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis in an email to the Record-Courier on Wednesday. "You can also see evidence that someone was doing donuts/burnouts on the basketball court, which is consistent with the reports we received of revving engines. There was also a strong odor of drug use in the park, and unlawful alcohol consumption."

Kent police say some of those attending a Memorial Day party in Plum Creek Park left behind evidence that they were doing "donuts" in vehicles on the park's basketball court, which was consistent with reports of revving engines being heard.

Drug paraphernalia and food was also found, the report said.

"The overall appearance of the park appeared trashed from this party," one officer wrote in the report.

A sign at the park's entrance says that the park closes at dusk, so those attending the party were "criminally trespassing," said Lewis.

"No one took responsibility for the party," said Lewis, adding that anyone with information as to who is responsible is asked to call the police department at 330-7673-7732.

Brimfield and Kent State University police assisted Kent police in clearing the park, with no incidents reported.

Two men were arrested with charges stemming from loaded handguns found in their possession, police said. According to the report, a Kent officer saw two men — one later identified as a 20-year-old Cleveland resident and the other a Euclid resident, age 21 - walking towardhim. The officer said he saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of the Cleveland man's waistband and the officer pulled his own gun, pointed it at the man and ordered him to get on the ground. The men started to walk away, but the officer told the man not to grab the gun and ordered both men down to the ground and they complied.

Kent police say that many of the several hundred vehicles in Plum Creek Park during a Memorial Day party attended by as many as 2,000 people overflowed from parking lots onto grass, leaving ruts.

Police said that when they searched the Cleveland man, they were unable to find the gun on him, but found it under a vehicle the man had been laying next to. A second gun was found in the Euclid man's waistband, police said.

Both men were charged with fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon.

