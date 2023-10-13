Kent police in ‘right place, right time’ uncover 10 firearms and 479 grams of drugs after crash

Kent police uncovered 10 guns and 479 grams of meth after a crash near South 277th Street and Green River Road.

A K9 officer was hunting for a stolen vehicle when he saw a fender bender under the Wickstrom Bridge, according to police.

He then saw three people exit the vehicle and walk away.

One of the passengers who stayed, an 18-year-old Kent woman, admitted to the officer that she was carrying a gun.

The woman, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to own a gun.

When dispatch ran the vehicle’s plates they discovered that it had been stolen.

This was further confirmed by the partly missing steering column and the wooden stick which had been jammed into it.

Despite this, the woman claimed that she did not know the vehicle had been stolen.

When the vehicle was thoroughly searched, law enforcement uncovered 479.8 grams of suspected meth, a semi-automatic pistol, a Smith & Wesson .357 pistol, five shotguns, a .22 rifle, and 2 more rifles.

Two of the weapons were determined to be stolen and the source of the others is still being investigated.

The woman was arrested and booked for illegal possession of the firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.