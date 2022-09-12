Kent police report second school threat since Friday

Kent police are investigating after it was reported that a Kent Roosevelt High School student allegedly made a 'vague threat' on social media Sunday night.

For the second school day in a row, Kent police have had to respond to a possible threat to a city school.

While at Kent Roosevelt High School at about 10 a.m. Monday, a Kent police officer was told that a 15-year-old male student made a "vague threat" on social media Sunday night, according to a police media release. When the boy could not be found where he was supposed to be, police and school officials initiated "safety procedures."

The boy was found in the school library and detained for questioning. He was not behaving in a threatening manner and any charges are pending an investigation.

"The Kent Police Department and Kent City Schools take all potential threats very seriously," says the release. "Exact responses to situations cannot be shared publicly because of safety reasons, but the safety of our students is always our first priority."

Police are also investigating after it was reported that an unknown person called Wall Elementary School at about 2 p.m. Friday and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school. Safety procedures were taken at the school, as well as at the high school and Stanton Middle School until students could be dismissed for the day.

"I realize we just had a threat on Friday, but we do not have any reason to believe the two are related, or that there is any continuing threat to our schools," Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said in an email sent with the release. "We don't yet know the extent of today's possible threat, but one subject has been detained for questioning."

Lewis said no additional information was available.

