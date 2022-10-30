Kent police searching for suspect after man shot, killed on East Hill

Kent police are working to locate a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a home in the East Hill neighborhood on Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 14300 block of Southeast 282nd Street after neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from the house.

Arriving officers found a 45-year-old man bleeding from gunshot wounds and immediately began lifesaving measures.

First responders transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to police.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told police that she and her boyfriend were in a physical altercation at their home when her 20-year-old son shot her boyfriend multiple times. He left the home before police arrived.

“All three people involved in this incident lived at the residence,” Kent police stated in a news release. “It appears that the violence committed by the suspect in this incident is specific to the dynamics of this family.”

Detectives are now actively working to locate the son.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the general public.