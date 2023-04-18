Kent police shoot, kill man while responding to domestic dispute on East Hill

An investigation is underway after Kent police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic dispute in the East Hill neighborhood.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers were called to a verbal dispute between a man and a woman just before 2 p.m. A 911 caller told police that the man was refusing to leave, acting erratically, and was believed to be intoxicated.

The caller also said that the man was drinking gasoline and pouring it onto himself.

When officers arrived and made contact with the man, he pulled out a circular saw, police said. Moments later, officers shot the man.

Officers performed life-saving aid with the help of Puget Sound Fire medics, but the 52-year-old Kent man died at the scene.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.