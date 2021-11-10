Kent police say student brought fake gun to Roosevelt High School today causing lockdown

Kent police posted on social media shortly before 1 p.m. that a student at Theodore Roosevelt High School brought a fake gun to school today, causing a lockdown.

Police say the student was taken into custody and no one was injured.

"Everyone is safe at the school, and there is no early dismissal," the post read.

