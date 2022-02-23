Kent police say suspicious calls supposedly from a Kent police officer are a scam

Scam Alert!

Kent police say they have received calls from people reporting someone called them, claimed they are a Kent police officer and then gave a name of an officer that does not work at the Kent Police Department.

The person calling asks for the person to call them back on a different number which is not the department's main non-emergency line number. The number that the scammer is calling from shows up as 330-673-7732, which is the actual non-emergency number, but the caller is using the practice called caller ID spoofing, the police department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

"We also will never call you and ask you for money over the phone," the post states. "We will not ask for payment in form of gift cards, money cards, wired money or any type of cash app cards. Also know that we will not call you on behalf of the Social Security Administration or any other entity."

Police say that if something sounds too good to be true, there is a good chance it is a scam. They urge that people should never provide personal information, such as Social Security numbers or bank/credit card account information to anyone. If ever in doubt, hang up and contact the local law enforcement agency or the agency the caller claims to be from and do not give out personal information.

Anyone receiving these calls and who has not given personal info can contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 1-800-282-0515 or go to https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/.../Con.../Report-A-Scam.

"If you gave personal information please contact your local law enforcement agency," the post says.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent police say suspicious calls are a scam