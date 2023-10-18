Kent police warn homeowners after 2 attempted armed home invasions in 2 days

Police in Kent are warning homeowners after an armed home invasion robbery on Monday and an attempted armed home invasion on Sunday.

On Sunday, a Kent couple who were coming home from the Riverside Casino were shaken up after a man attempted to push his way into their home with a gun in his hand.

Sunday’s attempted home invasion happened in the city’s East Hill neighborhood, just off Southeast 240 Street.

On Monday, a man stepped outside his home in the 12300 block of Southeast 204th Street to smoke at about 1:30 a.m. when he saw an unusual car parked across the street.

When the man turned to go back inside his home, several masked Black men ran up behind him and forced their way into the home.

The man told Kent police the men were carrying rifles and handguns. They stole cash, and jewelry and forced the homeowners to open their safe.

If you have information about either of these incidents, contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If you know where the suspects are, call 911 immediately.

With the recent uptick in the frequency of home invasions, Kent police have provided tips to help protect you and your home:

If you are driving and think you are being followed, do not drive home. Drive to a populated area and call 911.

Do not leave your garage door opener in your car.

Keep your doors locked at home. Install door locks with three-inch screws in the locks and door hinges.

Install motion sensor lights outside.

Install a wide-angle range peephole in your door.

Install cameras, such as Ring, outside your home.

Consider installing an alarm system that is tied to the motion sensors. Post signs about your alarm system outside.

When you arrive home, take a moment to look around before you get out of your car and into your home. If you see something suspicious, wait and see what they do. Call 911 if you feel unsafe.