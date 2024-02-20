Kent pupils aim for gold on Duke of Edinburgh's Award expedition

Pupils from a special needs school in Kent have taken part in a "once in a lifetime" trip as part of a Duke of Edinburgh's Award challenge.

Five students from St Nicholas School, in Canterbury, travelled to the Arctic Circle as part of their gold award.

The trip involved working as a team during a 19 mile (30 km) trek in the Inari area of Lapland, Finland.

Deputy head teacher Stephen King said: "We are so proud of the pupils and their achievements.

"They all tried so hard and pushed themselves beyond their limits."

St Nicholas School caters for pupils aged 4-18 with a wide range of special educational needs.

The five Duke of Edinburgh Award pupils - Jasmine, Patrick, Celia, Sam and Cort, who are aged between 16-18 - had to work together during the four-day assessed expedition.

Tasks involved preparing meals, organising resources and planning walking routes.

The final day concluded with a husky ride followed by a sauna session and a celebration meal of minced reindeer meat, potatoes and vegetables, the school said.

Mr King, who travelled with the group, said: "They all worked so well as a team.

"They supported each other providing moral support, keeping each other laughing, helping out physically when needed - helping put on each other's snow shoes, getting drinks snacks from their rucksacks when resting on the expedition.

"When students found things physically or emotionally challenging, they helped out - picking each other up if they had fallen, calming them if anxious or reassuring when worried."

He said the pupils now hope to meet the Duke of Edinburgh at an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace later this year.

