Kent State: Teen in stolen vehicle caught after multi-car crash near campus

Portage County Sheriff's deputies apprehended a teen driver who reportedly led local safety officials on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Safety forces chased the teen, who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to information provided by Kent State University, . The car chase ended in a multi-vehicle accident on East Main Street in Kent. Portage County Sheriff's deputies caught the teen near White Hall after he tried to flee on foot.

Medical units were called to treat those who were involved in the crash, according to Kent State. No information was available about how many needed treated or the severity of the injuries, or how many vehicles were involved.

Kent State University Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the aftermath of the incident.

No further information was available from the Portage County Sheriff's Department, which is handling the case.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State: Yeen crashed stolen vehicle near campus after chase