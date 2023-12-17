Kent State violinist Claire Laux, fellow students impress at concert | Along The Way

Claire Laux, right, with the Kent State University Orchestra on Nov. 17, 2023, in University Auditorium in Cartwright Hall.

Claire Laux, a Kent State University junior with a double major in neuroscience and violin, thrilled friends, and admirers, as well as classical music lovers, with a recital she presented at Ludwig Hall last Sunday evening.

In about an hour and twenty minutes, she performed a Bach violin selection and followed that up with Wieniawski’s Scherzo-Tarantella and Mendelssohn’s popular Violin Concerto in E minor. Accompanied by pianist Helen Kohler, Claire played beautifully and by memory, without a page of musical notes in sight.

We sat in an audience of Claire’s fans: her fellow students and professors at Kent State including Provost Melody Tankersley, teachers and friends from Claire’s days in the Kent Schools, and even teachers from Claire’s earliest years as a youngster in Kent State’s Child Development Center.

David E. Dix

Retired Akron Beacon Journal Editor Bob Springer, who served on the Kent Lions committee, that awarded a scholarship to Claire when she was a senior at Roosevelt, told us at intermission the committee was “blown away” by her intelligence and maturity.

“There was no way Claire was not going to get the Lions scholarship,” he said.

Before my mother died, she established a scholarship fund for Kent State University Orchestra students in the string section. Janet, who serves on the KSU Orchestra Society board, and I have continued to support that fund. We learned that Claire as a freshman would be the scholarship’s recipient, so we have followed her violin performances ever since.

Claire’s father, Tracy Laux, is a professor of mathematics at Kent State and his daughter’s best booster. Unfortunately, Claire’s mother died at a young age and Janet, aware of that, has established a nice relationship with Claire who is incredibly mature for her age.

A solo recital like that might give many performers the jitters.

Hours earlier, Claire learned that the concertmaster of the KSU Orchestra had been sidelined by COVID and she would have to stand in for him at the orchestra’s Sunday afternoon concert. No problem. The conductor, Dr. Jacob Schnitzer told the audience in Cartwright Hall that Claire was standing in, precipitating polite applause.

For the orchestra concert, Schnitzer and Bret Peppo, the choral conductor, had decided on a theme of searching musically for an American identity. The program started with Aaron Copeland’s “Outdoor Adventure” and “I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes” by Adolphus Hailstork, a successful African American composer now in his 80s.

Peppo, who had proposed the Hailstork work, brought in as a guest artist, Dr. Jackline Madegwa Woodard, a magnificent soprano. Two selections of Lakota American Indian music composed by William Linthicum-Blackhorse, who claims Lakota Sioux heritage, were performed by the Kent Chorale. Shawn Hinkle, conductor of the KSU Salem Choir, and Melissa Fucci, conductor for the Kent Chorale and Coro Cantare, assisted.

The concert concluded with Symphony No, 4, “Autochthonous” by William Grant Still, an African American composer who was active in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s that produced many artists including Duke Ellington, Bessie Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar, and the poet, Langston Hughes. Schnitzer called “Autochthonous” a terrific work. The program notes said it eulogizes America’s can-do spirit. The dictionary defines the word autochthonous as referring to the indigenous people of the land, consistent with the theme of searching for an American identity.

It was not the usual December Christmas fare that some KSU Orchestra supporters may have anticipated, but it provided much to think about and, as Janet pointed out to me, the level of performance was high.

“I loved it,” she said.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State violinist Claire Laux, fellow students impress at concert