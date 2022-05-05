Kent teen arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend; threatening girl’s mother

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Kent police on Wednesday after firing a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and threatening to harm her family.

At about 8:20 a.m. on May 4, Kent police officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in the 23000 block of 88th Avenue South in Kent.

According to police, the boy pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t let him inside.

The ex-girlfriend called 911, but the boy left before officers arrived.

As officers searched the area for the boy, the boy returned to the scene and fired multiple shots into her apartment.

Neither the ex-girlfriend nor her 2-year-old child were hit.

The boy then fled on foot into the woods, where officers heard more shots.

Officers searched the woods, but were not able to find the boy.

As officers continued their search, the boy called the ex-girlfriend’s cell phone and said he was armed with a rifle and watching the police.

He said he would harm the ex-girlfriend and her mother and family in Burien.

He also noted he wasn’t going to surrender to police.

Officers soon found the boy at an apartment complex in Sea-Tac.

Due to previous threats of violence, the SWAT team was called to take the boy into custody.

He was quickly arrested without incident.