Kentik Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically for network professionals, today announced it is named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics 1 (NPMD). Gartner notes, "Infrastructure and operations leaders should rethink ways to monitor the network."

"Hybrid networks, from the edge to data centers, cloud and on-prem, are the new normal, and Kentik is uniquely positioned to help businesses run their networks, wherever they may be, especially now during COVID-19," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "We believe Gartner's analysis validates the market's need for the Kentik Platform and matches the demand we're seeing as enterprises globally require real-time visibility, insights and automation to tackle today's dynamic and complex networks."

In the Market Guide for NPMD, Gartner includes in its list of recommendations, "Future-proof network monitoring by investing in network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools that provide the required level of visibility in hybrid environments, including edge network and cloud network monitoring."

Gartner also includes in its list of recommendations, "Improve alignment with business objectives and their requirements for network visibility and agility by evaluating NPMD solutions that offer business-level analytics and integration with automated workflows."

According to Kentik, this closely aligns with the company's roadmap and follows on the recent general availability release of the redesigned Kentik Platform . The release transforms network operations (NetOps) and solves for today's biggest network challenge: effectively managing hybrid complexity and scale, at speed. The Kentik Platform includes real-time analytics, actionable insights, automated workflows, and added integrations that make network teams dramatically more efficient.

The announcement follows on the heels of Kentik's recent recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms 2, where the company was named a Representative Vendor .

Detailed technical information can be found in the Kentik Solution Brief for Enterprises and the Kentik Solution Brief for Service Providers .

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT KENTIK

For businesses running dynamic and complex networks that exceed efficient human operational scale, Kentik® is the provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals. Kentik uniquely unifies diverse data streams across cloud and traditional infrastructure to produce instant insights that accelerate network team efficiency, automate issue resolution, and create new business capabilities. Kentik is based in San Francisco. Learn more at kentik.com .

