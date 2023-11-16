Kentlake High School in Kent on lockdown after anonymous caller threatens violence
Kent Lake High School in Kent was on lockdown Thursday after reports of a person coming to the school “to commit acts of violence,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the school after the anonymous call.
According to deputies, no student has been seen with a weapon, but they are still actively searching the school.
KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the school to gather more information.