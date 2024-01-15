Kent's parliamentary constituency map changes ahead of election

Kent will gain an additional MP as a result of the newly created parliamentary constituencies

Kent's political map is getting a shake up ahead of the general election, likely to be held later in 2024.

The Boundary Commission for England has re-shaped the county's constituencies - and added a new one - to ensure each MP represents roughly the same number of voters.

It means after the next election Kent will have an additional MP, and many residents will find the constituency they live in has changed.

Here are some of the key changes:

Weald of Kent

This seat is effectively new, formed from parts of Maidstone and the Weald, Faversham and Mid Kent, Ashford, and Folkestone and Hythe.

It is rural and includes Tenterden, Cranbrook, Headcorn and Yalding.

Right in the heart of Kent, these are towns and villages long considered Tory heartland, so the Conservatives will be hoping to take it at the next election.

It was a popular choice for prospective Tory candidates and the Ashford MP, Damian Green, had hoped to stand there but was blocked by local party members. He will stand in Ashford instead.

Maidstone and Malling

The new Weald of Kent seat drastically changes the shape of the Maidstone constituency, which will now cover a much smaller geographical area.

It takes in West Malling and Kings Hill from the old Tonbridge and Malling seat, which will just become Tonbridge.

Part of the Medway constituency at the last election, Chatham and Aylesford, will be incorporated into Maidstone and Malling too.

Ashford

Like Maidstone, the new Ashford constituency covers far less ground than it used to.

It loses the villages to the west, instead stretching into the old Folkestone and Hythe constituency as far as Hawkinge.

Some think that makes the seat not quite the safe bet for the Conservatives it once was.

Thanet

Thanet will face a significant switch up too, much to the annoyance of the two existing MPs, Sir Roger Gale and Craig Mackinlay.

North Thanet will lose Margate and instead extend south to become Herne Bay and Sandwich.

The eastern tip of Thanet - Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate - will become a constituency called East Thanet.

Labour have got their eyes on that one.

