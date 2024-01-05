Kentuckians Advised to Drive with Caution During Light Wintry Mix Forecasted to Start Friday Night

Jan. 5—Kentucky state highway crews are keeping an eye on the forecast and preparing for potential winter weather expected Friday evening into Saturday that could bring minor snow accumulations near and north of Interstate 64. While travel impacts are expected to be minor, Kentuckians are encouraged to exercise caution on the roads, drive distraction-free, and slow down.

"We can't control the weather, but we can control our response, our preparedness, and our speed on the roads," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "In addition to being weather alert over the next several days, it's a great time to make sure you've got a car kit with essentials to stay safe throughout this winter season."

The National Weather Service has advised that a storm system may bring snow and rain late Friday and into Saturday, primarily covering the southern, central and eastern parts of the state. Temperatures may be low enough for snow accumulations, and despite ground temperatures predicted to be at or even above freezing, slush may form in areas where snowfall occurs. Motorists are advised to watch for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff and our contracted crews will monitor the weather and make region-specific plans to address hazardous conditions.

"We have a tremendous group of people in constant communication tracking weather events and possible impacts," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "From monitoring weather conditions, notifying the public of response activities, or deploying road crews, our folks are here to serve their communities and act at a moment's notice if and when they are needed."

KYTC maintains most roads, streets and bridges that are part of the State Highway System, including interstates, parkways, and U.S. route designations. KYTC operates on a four-tier priority system to keep people and commerce moving in the most effective way.

Emergency Car Kit Suggested Items

—First aid kit

—Extra coat, gloves, and blankets or sleeping bag

—Non-perishable food and water

—Baby formula, diapers, wipes

—Flashlight with extra batteries

—Portable phone chargers

—Pet food, water, leash, bowl

—Medications

—Ice Scraper and Jumper cables

—Shovel and a bag of sand or litter

Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.