Kentuckians are sorry, but do they really mean it?

Sorry, not sorry.

A new study has found that Kentuckians apologize an average of four times a day, more than residents of all but five other states.

But the study found they might not really mean it.

Kentuckians ranked 16th from the bottom in the sincerity of their apologies, according to the study which found 73% of all Americans said they had apologized without really meaning it.

The findings were based on a survey of 2,025 Americans ages 18-76, taken from Oct. 5-11. Half were women, 48 percent were men, and 2% were nonbinary.

North Star Inbound conducted the study for Preply.com, a company that matches students with foreign language tutors.

It found that nearly half of Americans – 48% – say their apologies are only sometimes or rarely sincere.

It also found:

Residents of Iowa, Ohio and Utah say “I’m sorry” the most times per day while apologies are harder to come by in California, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Interestingly, it found that:

One in three respondents said the hardest person to apologize to is their spouse or partner

More than a quarter say they struggle to apologize

Nearly one in five say they’ve lost a relationship because they didn’t apologize

38% said an apology is easier to accept if it comes with a gift

Nearly half — 46% — said they are still waiting for an apology from someone in their life

The study was not peer-reviewed but its findings mirror academic research.

The National Institutes of Health says a meta-analysis of 175 academic studies found that apologies fall into two categories. “One is a sincere apology, made from the heart in recognition of fault, which requires guilt, remorse and acceptance of responsibility.

“The other is an ‘instrumental apology made to avoid punishment or rejection by peers.”

The survey for Preply.com found that people are most likely to accept an apology that begins with “I’m truly sorry” or “I take full responsibility for my mistake” rather than one that says, “I’m sorry but ...”

Faux apologies are so common that it gave rise to the phrase "Sorry, Not Sorry,” which the Cambridge English Dictionary says is often used ironically to indicate the speaker is not really sorry at all.

It cites the following as an example; “When I found out my parents were separating I felt like calling my mother and saying "Sorry, not sorry. You deserved it for treating dad so badly for 28 years."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentuckians apologize a lot. But do we mean it?