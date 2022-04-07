Kentucky activist detained again after $100K bond was paid in attempted murder case

A Louisville-area activist and writer who allegedly tried to shoot a mayoral candidate in February was arrested by the FBI Wednesday after being out of jail on bond since February, according to jail records.

Quintez Brown, 22, was booked in the Grayson County Detention Center and is being held as a federal inmate, according to jail records. Federal court records weren’t immediately available Thursday. The FBI confirmed they arrested Brown but said his indictment would remain sealed until he made his initial appearance in federal court. His initial appearance was expected to occur Thursday.

Brown was arrested earlier this year after allegedly entering Craig Greenberg’s campaign office and firing several gunshots, according to court records. Greenberg is running for mayor in Louisville.

Greenberg and four staff members were in the office at the time of the shooting, according to Brown’s arrest citation. No one was hurt but police say an article of Greenberg’s clothing was struck by a bullet.

Police detained Brown near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Brown had been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor since being released from jail on Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond. Brown’s release from jail was criticized by some local and state leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Eggert and racial justice advocates in Louisville have previously raised concern over Brown’s mental health in this case. Black Lives Matter Louisville said in a statement that “Quintez needs direct mental health support.” The group, which runs the Louisville Community Bail Fund, defended the decision to bail Brown out of jail, saying the Louisville jail wasn’t a safe place for him.

McConnell: Louisville activist’s release from jail after shooting is ‘jaw-dropping’

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment in April.

Who is Quintez Brown? Louisville activist faces attempted murder charge, $100K bond